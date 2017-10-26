Screenshot of Nicole Rector’s post on Facebook. Pictured is her son, Nicholes.
Screenshot of Nicole Rector’s post on Facebook. Pictured is her son, Nicholes.
Screenshot of Nicole Rector’s post on Facebook. Pictured is her son, Nicholes.

Crime & Courts

SC mom asks deputy for a favor for her son. His response ‘forever changed my outlook’

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

October 26, 2017 9:23 AM

A South Carolina mother says that the actions of a Greenville County Sheriff’s deputy have changed her “outlook on officers,” after his interaction with her son earlier this month.

Nicole Rector said she was in a parking lot on Woodruff Road in Greenville County, when her 4-year-old son, Nicholes, spotted a Greenville County Sheriff’s deputy in the middle of a car search, according to Fox Carolina.

“Mommy look,” Rector recalled in a social media post. “An officer... I want to give him a hug!”

Rector said she was reluctant of the idea, “given all that is going on in the world with officers and African-Americans.” But she still rolled down the window and asked the deputy, if he was open to giving her son a hug. She added she was “frozen with fear” as she awaited his response. But to her surprise, the officer “lit up with excitement.”

“After watching this complete stranger who looked nothing like us... embracing my child as if he was his own.. it dawned on me...No matter what happens.. There are some officers who are really here to protect and serve ALL,” Rector wrote on Facebook.

The deputy – who she identified as Scott Heath – gave Nicholes a “deputy sheriff” badge, showed him around the car and let him play with the lights, Rector said.

But Heath was not done.

He asked Rector for her address. Heath said he wanted to send Nicholes “something.” Heath showed up at their home on Friday with a package with toys for Nicholes and a handwritten note.

“You have forever changed my outlook on officers,” Rector said. “We need more like you... Thank you.. May you forever be blessed and shielded with God’s grace and Mercy.”

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8

    Kristie Logan was one of eight people injured in the Sept. 16, 2017 shootout in Columbia's popular Vista district. Logan was shot in the leg during the mayhem that investigators say was prompted by a music industry-related feud between two Newberry County groups.

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8 0:48

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8
Strong arm robbery at Richland County Old Navy 0:26

Strong arm robbery at Richland County Old Navy
Surveillance Video: Auto Breaking Suspects Wanted 0:55

Surveillance Video: Auto Breaking Suspects Wanted

View More Video