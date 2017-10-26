Crime & Courts

Midlands business owner arrested on charges he failed to pay employees’ state taxes

October 26, 2017 11:50 AM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C.

A Lexington County business owner has been arrested on charges that he failed to collect or pay withholding tax.

Roc Anthony Yauilla, 59, is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center. He is facing eight counts of the same charge.

The S.C. Department of Revenue accused Yauilla of withholding taxes from his employees for state income tax purposes, but failing to pay the collected taxes to the state from 2009 through 2016.

Yauilla failed to pay the state $84,400, according to a news release by the agency. He is identified as the owner of Electrical Control Technologies in Lexington County.

Yauilla faces fines of up to $10,000 and-or up to five years in prison for each charge, the release stated.

