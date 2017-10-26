Columbia man sold a 16-year-old girl for sex in NC and SC. Now, he heads to prison

A Columbia man will spend 35 years behind bars after being found guilty of prostituting a 16-year-old girl.
Alshura Tabil Annessa Frazier, 36, was sentenced Thursday in federal court, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. He was found guilty of sex trafficking of children and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.
The teenaged victim was a girl from North Carolina who left her family and met Frazier in Myrtle Beach around Memorial Day in 2015, prosecutors said.
At that time, Frazier and others had sex with the girl in exchange for giving her shelter and the drug “Molly” for the night.
Frazier brought the girl to Columbia, prosecutors said, where he recruited her to perform sexual acts with clients for money.
He sold her for sex multiple times in North Carolina and South Carolina, keeping 100 percent of the profits from the prostitution, prosecutors said.
In a separate incident in 2015, another woman working as a prostitute for Frazier led Richland County deputies to him in connection with a drug trafficking crime.
