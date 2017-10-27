Two men shot by unknown person coming from backyard, suspect on the lam

Two men suffering from gunshot wounds were rushed to the hospital on Thursday, after they were shot at by an unknown man in the St. Andrews area.
The men, whose names were not released, arrived at a home in the 1700 block of Kathleen Drive near Broad River Road, just before 10 p.m., when they saw a man coming from the backyard, said Lt. Curtis Wilson, spokesman for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
The men confronted the unknown man, who shot at them before fleeing. Both men who confronted the unknown suspect were injured in the lower body in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
