Crime & Courts

Two men shot by unknown person coming from backyard, suspect on the lam

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

October 27, 2017 9:36 AM

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C.

Two men suffering from gunshot wounds were rushed to the hospital on Thursday, after they were shot at by an unknown man in the St. Andrews area.

The men, whose names were not released, arrived at a home in the 1700 block of Kathleen Drive near Broad River Road, just before 10 p.m., when they saw a man coming from the backyard, said Lt. Curtis Wilson, spokesman for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The men confronted the unknown man, who shot at them before fleeing. Both men who confronted the unknown suspect were injured in the lower body in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8

    Kristie Logan was one of eight people injured in the Sept. 16, 2017 shootout in Columbia's popular Vista district. Logan was shot in the leg during the mayhem that investigators say was prompted by a music industry-related feud between two Newberry County groups.

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8 0:48

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8
Strong arm robbery at Richland County Old Navy 0:26

Strong arm robbery at Richland County Old Navy
Surveillance Video: Auto Breaking Suspects Wanted 0:55

Surveillance Video: Auto Breaking Suspects Wanted

View More Video