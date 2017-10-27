Coroner rules deaths murder-suicide near Blythewood

The deaths of a couple found by authorities in their home on Thursday were ruled a murder-suicide by the county coroner.
Sarah Marie Alexander, 48, was killed by a gunshot wound to the head at her home in the 500 block of Patterdale Lane on Thursday, said Richland County Coroner Gary Watts. Her husband, 50-year-old Christopher Columbus Alexander, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, Watts said.
The shooting, which took place around 8 p.m., Thursday, remains under investigation by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
Cynthia Roldán
