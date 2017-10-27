Crime & Courts

Coroner rules deaths murder-suicide near Blythewood

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

October 27, 2017 10:25 AM

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C.

The deaths of a couple found by authorities in their home on Thursday were ruled a murder-suicide by the county coroner.

Sarah Marie Alexander, 48, was killed by a gunshot wound to the head at her home in the 500 block of Patterdale Lane on Thursday, said Richland County Coroner Gary Watts. Her husband, 50-year-old Christopher Columbus Alexander, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, Watts said.

The shooting, which took place around 8 p.m., Thursday, remains under investigation by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8

    Kristie Logan was one of eight people injured in the Sept. 16, 2017 shootout in Columbia's popular Vista district. Logan was shot in the leg during the mayhem that investigators say was prompted by a music industry-related feud between two Newberry County groups.

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8 0:48

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8
Strong arm robbery at Richland County Old Navy 0:26

Strong arm robbery at Richland County Old Navy
Surveillance Video: Auto Breaking Suspects Wanted 0:55

Surveillance Video: Auto Breaking Suspects Wanted

View More Video