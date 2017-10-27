College of Charleston.
SLED investigating sexual assault of student at College of Charleston

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

October 27, 2017 2:33 PM

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C.

State authorities are investigating a reported sexual assault at the College of Charleston.

A female student told a College of Charleston Department of Public Safety officer that she was in her room in her residence hall around 2 a.m., when she heard a knock and opened the door. A man then forced himself into her room and sexually assaulted her, the report stated.

The assault took place at the resident hall on Saint Philip Street, north of Calhoun Street, according to the agency. The suspect is described as a white man, in his late teens, early 20s. He’s between 5-feet, 8-inches and 5-feet, 10-inches tall. He is of medium build and has brown hair.

The State Law Enforcement Division is involved in the investigation, according to WCSC, Live 5 News. On-campus security around residence halls has been increased until the suspect is apprehended, the Post and Courier reported.

