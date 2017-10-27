Man accused of shooting into home with AK-47 arrested

A judge on Friday denied bond to an 18-year-old who is accused a opening fire with an AK-47 assault riffle into a Columbia home earlier this month.
Khalil Dion Bailey was arrested on charges of attempted murder and discharging a firearm into a dwelling, according to a news release by the Columbia Police Department. He is accused of being a co-defendant in the incident that took place on Oct. 7 shortly before 1 a.m., the release stated. Though no one was injured in the shooting, two people were inside the home at the time.
The co-defendant in the shooting has not been identified, according to the release. A motive for the shooting has not been determined.
Officers also arrested 27-year-old Shayquan Shanelle Reese, Bailey’s sister, on charges of possession of crack cocaine – second offense, possession of marijuana and possession of a schedule two, three and four narcotic. Officers found crack-cocaine, marijuana and “various pills” in a small purse found in the lining of an baby car seat in her vehicle, the release stated.
Cynthia Roldán
