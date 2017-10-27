Crime & Courts

Man accused of shooting into home with AK-47 arrested

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

October 27, 2017 3:26 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

A judge on Friday denied bond to an 18-year-old who is accused a opening fire with an AK-47 assault riffle into a Columbia home earlier this month.

Khalil Dion Bailey was arrested on charges of attempted murder and discharging a firearm into a dwelling, according to a news release by the Columbia Police Department. He is accused of being a co-defendant in the incident that took place on Oct. 7 shortly before 1 a.m., the release stated. Though no one was injured in the shooting, two people were inside the home at the time.

The co-defendant in the shooting has not been identified, according to the release. A motive for the shooting has not been determined.

Officers also arrested 27-year-old Shayquan Shanelle Reese, Bailey’s sister, on charges of possession of crack cocaine – second offense, possession of marijuana and possession of a schedule two, three and four narcotic. Officers found crack-cocaine, marijuana and “various pills” in a small purse found in the lining of an baby car seat in her vehicle, the release stated.

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8

    Kristie Logan was one of eight people injured in the Sept. 16, 2017 shootout in Columbia's popular Vista district. Logan was shot in the leg during the mayhem that investigators say was prompted by a music industry-related feud between two Newberry County groups.

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8 0:48

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8
Strong arm robbery at Richland County Old Navy 0:26

Strong arm robbery at Richland County Old Navy
Surveillance Video: Auto Breaking Suspects Wanted 0:55

Surveillance Video: Auto Breaking Suspects Wanted

View More Video