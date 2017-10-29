Victim pistol-whipped in Lower Richland armed robbery

Two men pistol-whipped a man and stole money from him Saturday evening, according to the sheriff’s department.
The robbery happened around 5:45 p.m. on the 300 block of Greybark Drive, according to Lt. Curtis Wilson. The male victim was in that area with the two suspects and some acquaintances.
One of the suspects pulled out a gun, pointed it at the victim, demanded money from him and hit him with the gun, Wilson said. The victim was told to leave the area after the suspects took an undisclosed amount of money from him.
Wilson said the victim went to another location and called 911. EMS treated him at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.
A description of the suspects was not available Sunday morning.
