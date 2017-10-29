SC man killed in traffic collision on visit to friend in Clemson

A South Carolina man who was visiting a friend in the Clemson area this weekend was killed in a multiple-vehicle collision Sunday.
Peter Scott Le, 22, was identified as the man killed in the collision, according to Oconee County Coroner Karl E. Addis.
Le, a resident of Myrtle Beach, was driving east on U.S. 76/123 (aka Clemson Boulevard) in a 2002 Toyota Camry when he collided with another vehicle head on, Addis said.
Oconee County emergency responders were called to the scene, between Seneca and Clemson, just after midnight, according to Addis.
The South carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
