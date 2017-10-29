Columbia Fire Department
Midlands crews battle structure fire in Columbia

By Noah Feit

October 29, 2017 4:58 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

The Columbia Fire Department and Irmo Fire District responded to a structure fire Sunday, which temporarily caused traffic to be blocked.

Around 3:15 p.m., the Columbia Fire Department responded to the scene of a single story structure fire off the 3500 block Broad River Road, near the intersection with St. Andrews Road.

The residence, located at the end of a dirt road, was unoccupied at the time of the fire, according to Columbia Fire Department Capt. Brick Lewis, who added the owners were contacted and arrived on the scene to help with the investigation.

The blaze was under control by 5 p.m., according to Lewis.

No injuries were reported, according to Lewis. The residence suffered significant damage, mostly to the interior and roof.

Traffic was stopped from driving in the 3500 block of Broad River Road for nearly 30 minutes before the road was reopened just before 5 p.m., according to Lewis. The closest fire hydrant was located across Broad River Road from the residence, so the fire department needed to temporarily block traffic to set up that equipment as it battled the blaze.

Lewis said it’s too early to determine the cause and origin of the fire, which is under investigation by the Richland County Fire Marshall.

