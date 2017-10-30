Have you seen him? This SC man is wanted on kidnapping charges

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding a man wanted on several charges, including kidnapping.
Warrants have been issued for Stacardo Grissett, 28, on charges of first-degree assault and battery, and two counts of robbery, in addition to kidnapping, according to a news release by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
Grissett is accused of kidnapping a victim in the person’s vehicle on Oct. 9 from the parking lot of Hunt Club Village Apartments on Hunt Club Road. He assaulted the person several times with a handgun to the face, the release stated. The person suffered cuts and bruises to the face.
Grissett then took the person to the 6600 block of Two Notch Road, where “he pointed the handgun” at the person and attempted to steal the vehicle, according to the release. When was unsuccessful, he fled the area.
Anyone who has information concerning Grissett’s whereabouts is asked to call 888-CRIME-SC.
