15-year-old arrested in incident involving shooting with AK-47 into Columbia home

A second teenager has been arrested in a shooting incident that involved an 18-year-old opening fire with an AK-47 assault riffle into a Columbia home earlier this month.
The 15-year-old has been arrested on charges of attempted murder, possession of weapon during the commission of a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a dwelling. His name was withheld by the Columbia Police Department.
On Thursday, Columbia Police officers arrested the 15-year-old’s co-defendant. Khalil Dion Bailey is also facing charges of attempted murder and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.
Both are accused in an incident that took place on Oct. 7 shortly before 1 a.m., the release stated. Though no one was injured in the shooting, two people were inside the home at the time.
A motive for the shooting has not been determined.
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
Comments