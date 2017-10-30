Crime & Courts

15-year-old arrested in incident involving shooting with AK-47 into Columbia home

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

October 30, 2017 11:47 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

A second teenager has been arrested in a shooting incident that involved an 18-year-old opening fire with an AK-47 assault riffle into a Columbia home earlier this month.

The 15-year-old has been arrested on charges of attempted murder, possession of weapon during the commission of a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a dwelling. His name was withheld by the Columbia Police Department.

On Thursday, Columbia Police officers arrested the 15-year-old’s co-defendant. Khalil Dion Bailey is also facing charges of attempted murder and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

Both are accused in an incident that took place on Oct. 7 shortly before 1 a.m., the release stated. Though no one was injured in the shooting, two people were inside the home at the time.

A motive for the shooting has not been determined.

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

