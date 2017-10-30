Midlands student received threat through social media. Now, it’s under investigation

Authorities are investigating a threat made against a Lexington County student through social media.
The threat was made Saturday evening against an Irmo Middle School student, according to a social media post by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
The student’s mother reported the incident to the sheriff’s department on Sunday. The agency’s post did not state what app was used to issue the threat.
No additional information was immediately available concerning the investigation, which is ongoing.
Never miss a local story.
Irmo Middle School is a magnet school of Lexington-Richland School District 5.
Cynthia Roldán: 803-771-8311, @CynthiaRoldan
Comments