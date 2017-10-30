Columbia police K-9 team tracks down suspect wanted for attempted murder

A man accused of repeatedly assaulting a woman Saturday before causing a two-vehicle collision was arrested and charged, according to the Columbia Police Department.
Marcel Leon Dillon, II, 21, is charged with two counts of Attempted Murder, police said.
Dillon is accused of repeatedly hitting a 19-year-old female inside of her car, according to the police, adding when she tried to escape, Dillon allegedly threw her to the ground.
A witness to the assault stopped to help the woman, police said. This allegedly caused Dillon to get into the woman’s car and ramming it head-on into the witness’ vehicle.
Several people in the area saw both incidents and provided information to CPD officers.
Dillon fled, but was found by a K-9 team hiding inside an abandoned home on Beltline Boulevard.
Dillon was taken to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center under a $250,000 bond.
Both the woman and witness received medical treatment for non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The Columbia Police Department praised the work of K-9 officer Anna, saying she received extra treats.
