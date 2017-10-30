Gas mask-wearing, gun-wielding suspect robbed Columbia convenience store

A suspect wanted for armed robbery wore a disguise that might be so unique it could help identify him.
The Columbia Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect who a gas mask to steal money from a Columbia convenience store.
Just before 10 p.m. Oct. 28, a man wearing a gas mask used a gun to rob Price’s Mini Mart, at 2508 Booker Street, which is near the intersection of Farrow Road and West Beltline Boulevard.
The suspect pointed a gun at a store clerk and stole the cash, according to police who said he was last seen after fleeing on foot on Beaumont Street.
In addition to the gas mask, Columbia police said the suspect was also wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans, black shirt and black shoes during the crime.
No one was reported injured during the robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
