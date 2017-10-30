Man pleads guilty to attempted murder in Lexington County drug deal turned robbery

A 20-year-old South Carolina man was sentenced to a long prison term after pleading guilty for his role in a botched home invasion.
Emonte Antonio Brooks pleaded guilty to Attempted Murder, Attempted Armed Robbery and Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling at the start of his trial Monday. He was sentenced to 18 years in prison.
Brooks fired a weapon into a West Columbia home located on Leaphart Street on the night of Jan. 27, 2016, according to the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Brooks was attempting to rob the residence during a drug deal, according to the solicitor’s office, adding the home was targeted because of previous marijuana transactions between the residents and Brooks.
The West Columbia Police Department’s investigation determined that Brooks and two co-defendants planned to hold the homeowners at gunpoint and rob them of money and drugs. The robbery didn’t go as planned and Brooks opened fire into the home, said the solicitor’s office, adding Brooks attempted to gain entry by kicking in the door.
No one inside the residence was hit by gunfire, according to the solicitor’s office.
Forensic evidence played a large role in the guilty plea, according to the solicitor’s office. It was used to prove a bullet extracted from the home was fired from the gun used by Brooks, in addition to confirmed that DNA matching Brooks was found on the firearm.
Brooks was immediately transported to the S.C. Department of Corrections to begin his sentence.
