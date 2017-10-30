Suspects sought after string of Lexington County home burglaries

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying three suspects wanted for home burglaries.
Two homes were burglarized Oct. 21 in the Lake Frances Drive area, according to the sheriff’s department.
Witnesses say three men got out of a white Dodge Charger around 8 p.m., according to the sheriff’s department, adding the suspects were captured on home surveillance cameras standing in the shadows and one of the men was caught on a doorbell camera.
Lexington County Sheriff’s Department investigators want to speak with this man.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
