Maleik Houseal is wheeled into a preliminary hearing in Columbia Municipal Court on Oct. 23. TEDDY KULMALA tkulmala@thestate.com

Crime & Courts

Vista shooting suspect gets public defender on federal charge

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

October 31, 2017 2:14 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

A suspect facing federal charges in connection with last month’s shooting in the Vista will be represented by a court-appointed public defender.

Maleik Houseal, 22, was arraigned in federal court Tuesday on a charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Houseal is one of four Newberry County men charged by Columbia police in connection with the Sept. 16 shootout in the popular nightlife district. However, so far he is the only suspect facing federal charges, and it remained unclear Tuesday if additional federal charges will be filed against Houseal or any of his codefendants in connection with the shooting.

“[T]he U.S. Attorney's Office cannot comment regarding ongoing investigations,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Lance Crick said in an email.

Houseal was shot in the lower body when gunfire erupted outside the Empire Supper Club at the corner of Lady and Park streets just after 2 a.m. on Sept. 16. Houseal was charged by Columbia police with unlawful possession of a pistol and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent crime.

His brother, Khali Houseal, also was injured but has not been charged.

Three days after the shooting, on Sept. 19, the FBI filed a criminal complaint alleging that Maleik Houseal violated federal gun laws during the shooting by possessing a firearm after being convicted of a crime punishable by a term of imprisonment exceeding a year.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Houseal pleaded not guilty to the charge, which carries a maximum 10-year sentence. He was wheeled in and out of the courtroom in a wheelchair, his left leg still in a cast.

Houseal remains in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. John Earl Bates Jr., who is charged with seven counts of attempted murder, and Keveas Gallman, who is charged with one count of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a pistol and possession of a firearm during a violent crime, also remain jailed.

Jarvis Tucker, who is charged with accessory after the fact to a felony, was released Sept. 18 on $250,000 surety bond, according to court records.

