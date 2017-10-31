Suspect wanted for stealing thousands in money orders from apartment drop box

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for larceny.
The incident occurred on Oct. 6 at Farrington Apartments, located in the 1500 block of Farrington Way near the intersection with Broad River Road.
The suspect stole several money orders from the apartment complex’s rent drop box, according to the sheriff’s department. The money orders totaled approximately $3,700.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
