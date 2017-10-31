Female suspect sought after man killed in online sale turned into shootout

The Columbia man who died after a botched robbery-turned-shootout in Richland County Monday was identified.
Jaquel Deshawn Cornelius, 23, died from gunshot wounds to the torso and neck, according to the autopsy performed by Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.
Cornelius was considered a suspect in the incident, along with a female accomplice, according to Richland County Sheriff’s Department public information officer Lt. Curtis Wilson.
The incident occurred around 7:20 p.m. at 1103 Pinelane Road, located in between Trenholm Road and Alpine Road.
The man, described as the victim in the incident by Wilson, was looking to sell something from an online social media app. He was contacted by the woman, who asked to make the transaction at the Pinelane location.
It was an ambush.
When the man arrived with the item, Cornelius came out of a dark area and pointed a handgun at the victim, Wilson said.
At that point, the victim drew his own handgun and shot Cornelius, who died at the scene, according to Wilson.
Other than the suspect, no other injuries were reported. Wilson said the victim, who called law enforcement to report the incident, had a concealed weapons permit.
The female suspect fled, and is wanted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, which is investigating the incident.
