Crime & Courts

Female suspect sought after man killed in online sale turned into shootout

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

October 31, 2017 5:30 PM

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

The Columbia man who died after a botched robbery-turned-shootout in Richland County Monday was identified.

Jaquel Deshawn Cornelius, 23, died from gunshot wounds to the torso and neck, according to the autopsy performed by Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.

Cornelius was considered a suspect in the incident, along with a female accomplice, according to Richland County Sheriff’s Department public information officer Lt. Curtis Wilson.

The incident occurred around 7:20 p.m. at 1103 Pinelane Road, located in between Trenholm Road and Alpine Road.

The man, described as the victim in the incident by Wilson, was looking to sell something from an online social media app. He was contacted by the woman, who asked to make the transaction at the Pinelane location.

It was an ambush.

When the man arrived with the item, Cornelius came out of a dark area and pointed a handgun at the victim, Wilson said.

At that point, the victim drew his own handgun and shot Cornelius, who died at the scene, according to Wilson.

Other than the suspect, no other injuries were reported. Wilson said the victim, who called law enforcement to report the incident, had a concealed weapons permit.

The female suspect fled, and is wanted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, which is investigating the incident.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Surveillance video shows armed men forcing way into Ridgeland home before murder

    The 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office released surveillance video found after a Ridgeland man was gunned down in front of four children in June 2015.

Surveillance video shows armed men forcing way into Ridgeland home before murder

Surveillance video shows armed men forcing way into Ridgeland home before murder 1:43

Surveillance video shows armed men forcing way into Ridgeland home before murder
Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8 0:48

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8
Strong arm robbery at Richland County Old Navy 0:26

Strong arm robbery at Richland County Old Navy

View More Video