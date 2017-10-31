It’s going to be a hairy situation in West Columbia this November

Halloween can provide hair-raising scares, but November has become famous for its hair growing.
No-Shave November is a trend that has caught on across the U.S. in recent years. It typically involves men letting their facial hair grow wild and free to raise awareness about cancer and money to help fight the disease.
You might see anything from a handlebar mustache to patches on cheeks to full-grown beards that could rival the members of ZZ Top.
You can see all the forms of facial hair on members of the West Columbia Police Department who are participating. Thirty-five members of WCPD will begin growing their beards or goatees to raise money for No-Shave.org and the West Columbia Police Officers Foundation.
The participants will donate $1 per day to raise funds, waiving the department’s grooming policy.
“It is a great way to raise money for two worthy causes while allowing our officers to do something that is out of the norm and fun for our department,” Assistant Chief Scott Morrison said in a news release. “I encourage others in the community to support our officers by donating.”
The WCPD asks for donations typically spent on shaving and grooming to educate about cancer prevention, save lives, and aid those fighting the battle.
Members of the public and surrounding communities are encouraged to donate money to support the WCPD team to continue growing their beards and goatees. Donations can be mailed or delivered to: City of West Columbia, P.O. Box 4044, West Columbia, SC 29171 (Make your donation check to either No-Shave November or WCPOF).
No-Shave.org benefits Colorectal Cancer Research, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and Prevent Cancer Foundation.
Comments