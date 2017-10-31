Crime & Courts

Unidentified body found in SC woods on Halloween

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

October 31, 2017 9:30 PM

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

It’s like something out of a scary movie. A body is found in the woods on Halloween.

Unfortunately, this story is all too real.

An unidentified body was found in a wooded area in Spartanburg County Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger confirmed an individual was found in a wooded area near the 9700 block of Warren H. Abernathy Highway, according to foxcarolina.com.

The coroner’s office says no foul play was involved, according to wspa.com.

A vehicle was also found at the scene., and the coroner confirmed the incident was not a wreck, reported foxcarolina.com.

An autopsy and toxicology report will be performed on Wednesday to determine the cause of death.

