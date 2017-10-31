Unidentified body found in SC woods on Halloween

It’s like something out of a scary movie. A body is found in the woods on Halloween.
Unfortunately, this story is all too real.
An unidentified body was found in a wooded area in Spartanburg County Tuesday, according to multiple reports.
Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger confirmed an individual was found in a wooded area near the 9700 block of Warren H. Abernathy Highway, according to foxcarolina.com.
The coroner’s office says no foul play was involved, according to wspa.com.
A vehicle was also found at the scene., and the coroner confirmed the incident was not a wreck, reported foxcarolina.com.
An autopsy and toxicology report will be performed on Wednesday to determine the cause of death.
