Lexington police to hold luncheon to support family of SC trooper killed on duty

When a member of the law enforcement family dies, especially while on duty, it affects the entire family.
That’s the case following the death of South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Daniel K. Rebman, Jr. He died after his patrol vehicle was struck early in the morning on Oct. 24. He is the 51st state trooper to die serving the state of South Carolina, according to the SCDPS.
Law enforcement organizations and members from across the country reached out to share their condolences, with many donating time and money to support the fallen trooper’s family in this difficult time. Rebman is survived by his wife, Michelle, and three young daughters – Olivia, Charlee, and Kennedy.
Members from more than 15 state patrols from as far away as California came to Rebman’s funeral on Oct. 29, to pay their respects along with hundreds of state and local officers.
The law enforcement agencies in the Midlands were no exception, and one area police organization isn’t stopping now that Trooper Rebman has been laid to rest.
The Lexington Police Department will have a luncheon to benefit the family of Trooper Rebman. The event will be held on Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Town of Lexington Municipal Complex, located at 111 Maiden Lane.
Officers will serve hot dog lunches, which will include two hot dogs, chips, drink and dessert for $5 per box lunch. A total of 500 hot dog lunches will be made for the event and there will be seating available for those who would like to eat at the Municipal Complex conference room, or at Virginia Hylton Park.
This benefit luncheon was made possible by the support of local businesses who quickly stepped in to provide food and drinks which will greatly maximize the donation that will be given to the Rebman family, according to public information officer Cpl. Cameron Mortenson.
“We want to try to do what we can to help,” Mortenson said.
Rebman, 31, died from injuries sustained in a on duty collision. Rebman was stationary in his Patrol vehicle in the emergency lane of I-385 near Bridges Road when his Ford Taurus Patrol car was struck from behind by a pick-up truck around 12:23 a.m., according to the SCDPS.
For those who would like to call in multiple to-go orders, please contact Mortenson at 803-609-7211, or cmortenson@lexsc.com to set up a pick up time.
Another example of the support the Rebman family and his brothers in blue have received is by the amount of money raised on a gofundme page. In seven days of donations to help support Rebman’s family, $47,832 of $50,000 goal has been reached.
In addition to the donations, which can still be made at https://www.gofundme.com/trooper-daniel-rebman, donations can also be made to the Trooper Keith Rebman Memorial Fund. Those should be made out to: LECSC – Trooper Keith Rebman Memorial Fund, can be given at First Citizens Bank branches in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia.
NEWS RELEASE - Benefit Luncheon to Support Family of Trooper Rebman https://t.co/X1sq0u8ODe pic.twitter.com/PibCqttzKb— Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) November 1, 2017
Benefit Lunch Menu
The businesses supporting the benefit luncheon for Trooper Daniel Keith Redman, Jr. include:
- Catch Seafood
- Chick-fil- A Saluda Pointe
- Coca-Cola Consolidated Bottling Co.
- Cribb’s Sandwich & Sweet Shop
- Derst Baking Company
- Firehouse Subs
- Hudson’s Smokehouse BBQ
- Lowes Foods
- Momma Rabbit’s Nibbles & Sips
- US Foods
- Yummie Creations
