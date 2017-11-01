Shooting near S.C. State University remains under investigation

South Carolina State University was temporarily locked down because of an off-campus shooting.
Around 2:45 p.m., Tuesday, investigators at the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office got a call that a man was taken to an area hospital suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
The shooting took place at an apartment complex on Buckley Street, near S.C. State University, according to a news release by the sheriff’s office. The incident led to the campus being placed on lockdown, according to WIS 10.
S.C. State continued with its plans to hold a trunk-or-treat event on campus after the lockdown was lifted, the Times and Democrat reported.
The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
Comments