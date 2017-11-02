File photo. (The Detroit Free Press/MCT)
File photo. (The Detroit Free Press/MCT) Nease MCT
File photo. (The Detroit Free Press/MCT) Nease MCT

Crime & Courts

Here’s the latest scam on I-95 rest stops and how to avoid it

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

November 02, 2017 10:41 AM

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a scam that involves a lottery “winner,” who happens to be hanging out at Interstate 95 rest stops and offering to share his winnings.

The agency stated in a social media post that they are receiving reports of the scam at traveler rest stops along I-95.

When travelers stop, two or three men will be discussing how one of them recently won the lottery, the agency stated. The alleged winner will tell the passerby that he wants to “share his winnings,” will ask the traveler how much money they have on them and promises to “double it.”

“When the traveler hands the ‘winner’ the money, he promises to ‘be right back’ while he goes to get their money,” the post stated. “In the meantime, the other men walk away and disappear. Of course the ‘winner’ is long gone by the time the traveler realizes what has happened.”

The post states travelers should ask themselves why a “total stranger” would want to share their money.

“Don’t become a victim,” the post stated. “If it sounds too good to be true...”

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Surveillance video shows armed men forcing way into Ridgeland home before murder

    The 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office released surveillance video found after a Ridgeland man was gunned down in front of four children in June 2015.

Surveillance video shows armed men forcing way into Ridgeland home before murder

Surveillance video shows armed men forcing way into Ridgeland home before murder 1:43

Surveillance video shows armed men forcing way into Ridgeland home before murder
Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8 0:48

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8
Strong arm robbery at Richland County Old Navy 0:26

Strong arm robbery at Richland County Old Navy

View More Video