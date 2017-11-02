Here’s the latest scam on I-95 rest stops and how to avoid it

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a scam that involves a lottery “winner,” who happens to be hanging out at Interstate 95 rest stops and offering to share his winnings.
The agency stated in a social media post that they are receiving reports of the scam at traveler rest stops along I-95.
When travelers stop, two or three men will be discussing how one of them recently won the lottery, the agency stated. The alleged winner will tell the passerby that he wants to “share his winnings,” will ask the traveler how much money they have on them and promises to “double it.”
“When the traveler hands the ‘winner’ the money, he promises to ‘be right back’ while he goes to get their money,” the post stated. “In the meantime, the other men walk away and disappear. Of course the ‘winner’ is long gone by the time the traveler realizes what has happened.”
The post states travelers should ask themselves why a “total stranger” would want to share their money.
“Don’t become a victim,” the post stated. “If it sounds too good to be true...”
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
