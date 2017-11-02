Crime & Courts

Columbia woman awoke to this man in her house. Police say he later stole her money

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

November 02, 2017 2:26 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

Warrants have been issued for a 33-year-old accused of car theft, property theft and breaking into a woman’s home while she slept.

Marcus Tyrone Drayton is wanted on charges of second-degree burglary, larceny, financial transaction card theft, financial transaction card fraud and financial identity fraud, according to a news release by the Columbia Police Department.

Drayton is accused of breaking into a woman’s home on College Street on Oct. 3 and stealing her purse while slept. When she woke up, she confronted Drayton, he ran off, the release stated. He was later seen on surveillance video using the woman’s credit card at an ATM and stealing her money, according to the release.

A few weeks later, Drayton was identified by police as a suspect in a car theft case on Oct. 23 in the 800 block of Gervais Street. He allegedly broke the window of a Dodge Ram and stole it after he found a spare key inside, the release stated.

On Oct. 25, Drayton allegedly sold a stolen iPad from a truck, according to the release. He was caught on surveillance video.

Anyone with information concerning Drayton’s whereabouts is asked to call 888-CRIME-SC.

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

