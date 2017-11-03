Crime & Courts

Mom stabs Midlands man accused of sexually assaulting her 13-year-old daughter

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

November 03, 2017 6:28 AM

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C.

Authorities are investigating an incident in which a mother stabbed a man who is accused of sexually assaulting her daughter.

The woman’s daughter, a 13-year-old girl, was being sexually assaulted by an man on Thursday at an apartment complex in the 7600 block of Garners Ferry Road, when she managed to run away to her apartment in the same complex just before 9 p.m., said Lt. Curtis Wilson, spokesman for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The girl’s mother then approached the accused the man and got into an argument that turned physical, Wilson said. That’s when “the male suspect was stabbed in the upper body.”

It’s unclear where the mother confronted the man. The accused attacker was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life threatening, Wilson said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

