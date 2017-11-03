Midlands woman stabbed sexual assault suspect to defend herself, police say

The woman who stabbed a Richland County man accused of sexually assaulting her 13-year-old daughter was defending herself and her child, according to an incident report, which said the man could be connected to two other sexual assaults.
No charges have been filed against the mother at this point for stabbing the man in the “upper body,” according to Richland County Sheriff’s Department public information officer Lt. Curtis Wilson.
Alexander Bush, 26, is being treated at an area hospital for a stab wound that is not life-threatening, and will be charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor once he’s released, said Wilson.
The incident took place Thursday just before 9 p.m., in the 7600 block of Garners Ferry Road, where a 13-year-old girl was sleeping at her sister’s apartment. The girl awoke to her sister’s boyfriend, later identified as Bush, sexually assaulting her, Wilson said. Bush fled when the child woke up, according to the incident report.
After learning of the sexual assault from her daughter, the mother called Bush on the phone, asking whether he touched the 13-year-old, which he denied, according to the incident report.
The mother said she her apartment door was open and Bush entered, uninvited, and refused to leave when asked, according to the incident report. The mother said Bush appeared angry, and she feared he would attack both her daughter and herself.
Bush then shoved the mother and took her cellphone, throwing it outside of the apartment to stop her from calling for help, according to the mother’s statement in the incident report. That was was when the mother got a knife from the kitchen and stabbed Bush, causing him to leave.
Bush provided three different dates of birth to law enforcement and medical staff at the area hospital where he was transferred, according to the incident report. It was discovered Bush is wanted in Georgia and might have sexually assaulted two other people.
Real Time reporter Cynthia Roldan contributed to this report.
