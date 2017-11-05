4 injured after stolen SUV crashes, rolls in Columbia

Four people were injured in a crash involving a stolen SUV early Sunday, according to the Columbia Police Department.
The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. on the 5000 block of Middleton Street, according to police.
Investigators say the 22-year-old female driver was speeding while traveling south on Middleton Street.
The Ford Expedition, which was reported stolen in Richland County, went off the side of the road, the driver over-corrected and ran off the right side of the roadway, police said. The vehicle then went airborne and rolled several times before coming to rest.
The driver,who was ejected from the vehicle, and a passenger suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. Two male passengers also had serious injuries.
All of the passengers were taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said. There was no word on charges late Sunday morning.
Comments