Undercover prostitution sting in Columbia leads to multiple arrests

By Noah Feit

November 06, 2017 4:52 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

Three women have been charged with Prostitution after being arrested by the Columbia Police Department.

Twanesia Dunbar, 30, Keyera Robinson, 22, and Tamara White, 46, have all been charged with first degree prostitution, according to the police.

The women were arrested in connection with an undercover prostitution operation, which was a response to community concerns in North Columbia.

Police say the women are accused of offering to perform sex acts on an undercover officer in exchange for $25 to $30.

