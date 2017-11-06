More Videos

Main Street Dollar General burglary in Columbia 2 0:46

Main Street Dollar General burglary in Columbia 2

Pause
Josh Kendall: Gamecocks in position to finish strong 2:26

Josh Kendall: Gamecocks in position to finish strong

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s win over NC State 6:54

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s win over NC State

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 2:43

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

Gamecock commit Wyatt Campbell discusses season, upcoming surgery 1:22

Gamecock commit Wyatt Campbell discusses season, upcoming surgery

Move Over PSA 0:32

Move Over PSA

Watch the trailer for 'Stranger Things 2' - on Netflix October 27 2:43

Watch the trailer for 'Stranger Things 2' - on Netflix October 27

Here are some of the NC references in “Stranger Things.” Have you caught them all? 1:01

Here are some of the NC references in “Stranger Things.” Have you caught them all?

Korean Festival: Food, Music and Dance 2:08

Korean Festival: Food, Music and Dance

  • Main Street Dollar General burglary in Columbia 1

    Surveillance Videos Released in Burglaries at Dollar General store on Main Street in Columbia

Main Street Dollar General burglary in Columbia 1

Surveillance Videos Released in Burglaries at Dollar General store on Main Street in Columbia
Columbia Police Department