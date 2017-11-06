Main Street Dollar General burglary in Columbia 2

Kristie Logan was one of eight people injured in the Sept. 16, 2017 shootout in Columbia's popular Vista district. Logan was shot in the leg during the mayhem that investigators say was prompted by a music industry-related feud between two Newberry County groups.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department on Oct. 16, 2017, unveiled a policy that trains deputies to better recognize students with emotional, mental or intellectual disabilities and assess during an incident whether a student poses a threat to their own safety or the safety of those around them.