Crime & Courts

This Columbia Dollar General store has been robbed twice, do you know these suspects?

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

November 06, 2017 5:26 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

One area Dollar General store has recently been burglarized two separate times, and the Columbia Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying the suspects.

Both incidents occurred shortly before 2 a.m. at the Dollar General store located at 5807 North Main St., near the Obama Store gas station.

In the first incident, on Oct. 26, two male suspects are seen on video surveillance crawling into the store through a broken glass door and stealing merchandise.

On Nov. 2, an unidentified male is seen on video surveillance kicking in a piece of wood that was used to temporarily repair the damaged door and stealing items from the store.

Investigators continue to determine if the same suspects are responsible for both crimes.

There’s no word on how much, if any, cash was taken or what merchandise was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

