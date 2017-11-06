More Videos

Main Street Dollar General burglary in Columbia 2 0:46

Main Street Dollar General burglary in Columbia 2

Pause
Josh Kendall: Gamecocks in position to finish strong 2:26

Josh Kendall: Gamecocks in position to finish strong

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 2:43

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s win over NC State 6:54

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s win over NC State

Gamecock commit Wyatt Campbell discusses season, upcoming surgery 1:22

Gamecock commit Wyatt Campbell discusses season, upcoming surgery

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Will Muschamp recaps loss to Georgia 8:53

Will Muschamp recaps loss to Georgia

Top 10 photos South Carolina vs. Georgia 0:50

Top 10 photos South Carolina vs. Georgia

Deebo Samuel leads USC in Gamecock Walk 1:42

Deebo Samuel leads USC in Gamecock Walk

  • Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

    An Instagram video shows a Miami-Dade police officer punching a woman in the face while helping other cops ejecting her from Saturday night’s University of Miami win against Virginia Tech. CREDIT: Courtesy of Barstool Miami

An Instagram video shows a Miami-Dade police officer punching a woman in the face while helping other cops ejecting her from Saturday night’s University of Miami win against Virginia Tech. CREDIT: Courtesy of Barstool Miami
An Instagram video shows a Miami-Dade police officer punching a woman in the face while helping other cops ejecting her from Saturday night’s University of Miami win against Virginia Tech. CREDIT: Courtesy of Barstool Miami

Crime & Courts

Woman in viral video charged with hitting police officer at college football game

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

November 06, 2017 10:23 PM

MIAMI

The woman who has gained infamy through a viral video of her altercation with a Miami-Dade police officer at a college football game has been arrested and charged.

Bridget Freitas, a 30-year-old nurse, has been charged with felony battery on a police officer and disorderly conduct.

The incident occurred during Miami’s win Saturday over Virginia Tech at Hard Rock Stadium.

The video shared on social media shows four Miami-Dade officers removing Freitas, who was in a stairway between rows, hanging onto a another person’s shirt with her right hand.

As she is being carried away, Freitas flails before she slaps an officer on the side of his face.

The officer then hits her with a right hook flush to her face, causing her to crumble in the officers’ arms as she is carried out of view of the camera.

The officer’s name hasn’t been released, according to The Associated Press. Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said in an email Sunday that the department is examining the video to make sure proper procedures were followed.

According to the arrest report, Freitas had been arguing with other fans and was “using profanity in a loud, boisterous manner” when officers arrived. They say they tried to calm her down and asked her to move to the concourse, but she refused and sat on the steps.

Eric Argueta, who took video of the incident, told ABC 10 that Freitas was “swinging at another lady” before police carried her out.

“She looked like she had no control of herself and she was refusing to leave the stadium. This is why it took four police officers to get her out,” he said.

The Associated Press reported jail records do not show Freitas being held Sunday afternoon, and she didn’t return a phone call seeking comment.

Reaction on social media is very critical of Freitas’ actions.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Main Street Dollar General burglary in Columbia 2 0:46

Main Street Dollar General burglary in Columbia 2

Pause
Josh Kendall: Gamecocks in position to finish strong 2:26

Josh Kendall: Gamecocks in position to finish strong

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 2:43

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s win over NC State 6:54

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s win over NC State

Gamecock commit Wyatt Campbell discusses season, upcoming surgery 1:22

Gamecock commit Wyatt Campbell discusses season, upcoming surgery

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Will Muschamp recaps loss to Georgia 8:53

Will Muschamp recaps loss to Georgia

Top 10 photos South Carolina vs. Georgia 0:50

Top 10 photos South Carolina vs. Georgia

Deebo Samuel leads USC in Gamecock Walk 1:42

Deebo Samuel leads USC in Gamecock Walk

  • Main Street Dollar General burglary in Columbia 2

    Surveillance Videos Released in Burglaries at Dollar General store on Main Street in Columbia

Main Street Dollar General burglary in Columbia 2

View More Video