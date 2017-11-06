Woman in viral video charged with hitting police officer at college football game

The woman who has gained infamy through a viral video of her altercation with a Miami-Dade police officer at a college football game has been arrested and charged.
Bridget Freitas, a 30-year-old nurse, has been charged with felony battery on a police officer and disorderly conduct.
The incident occurred during Miami’s win Saturday over Virginia Tech at Hard Rock Stadium.
The video shared on social media shows four Miami-Dade officers removing Freitas, who was in a stairway between rows, hanging onto a another person’s shirt with her right hand.
As she is being carried away, Freitas flails before she slaps an officer on the side of his face.
The officer then hits her with a right hook flush to her face, causing her to crumble in the officers’ arms as she is carried out of view of the camera.
The officer’s name hasn’t been released, according to The Associated Press. Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said in an email Sunday that the department is examining the video to make sure proper procedures were followed.
According to the arrest report, Freitas had been arguing with other fans and was “using profanity in a loud, boisterous manner” when officers arrived. They say they tried to calm her down and asked her to move to the concourse, but she refused and sat on the steps.
Eric Argueta, who took video of the incident, told ABC 10 that Freitas was “swinging at another lady” before police carried her out.
“She looked like she had no control of herself and she was refusing to leave the stadium. This is why it took four police officers to get her out,” he said.
The Associated Press reported jail records do not show Freitas being held Sunday afternoon, and she didn’t return a phone call seeking comment.
Reaction on social media is very critical of Freitas’ actions.
