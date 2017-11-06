Woman in viral video charged with hitting police officer at college football game

More Videos 0:46 Main Street Dollar General burglary in Columbia 2 Pause 2:26 Josh Kendall: Gamecocks in position to finish strong 2:43 Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 6:54 Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s win over NC State 1:22 Gamecock commit Wyatt Campbell discusses season, upcoming surgery 2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 8:53 Will Muschamp recaps loss to Georgia 0:50 Top 10 photos South Carolina vs. Georgia 1:42 Deebo Samuel leads USC in Gamecock Walk Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium An Instagram video shows a Miami-Dade police officer punching a woman in the face while helping other cops ejecting her from Saturday night’s University of Miami win against Virginia Tech. CREDIT: Courtesy of Barstool Miami An Instagram video shows a Miami-Dade police officer punching a woman in the face while helping other cops ejecting her from Saturday night’s University of Miami win against Virginia Tech. CREDIT: Courtesy of Barstool Miami

An Instagram video shows a Miami-Dade police officer punching a woman in the face while helping other cops ejecting her from Saturday night’s University of Miami win against Virginia Tech. CREDIT: Courtesy of Barstool Miami