Columbia jeweler jailed. Stolen goods at issue, police say

The owner of a well-known Columbia jewelry store that has operated for more than a decade in Columbia has been arrested.
Gregory Wayne Gibson – owner of Gibson Jewelers on Rosewood Drive – has been charged with 15 counts of precious metals violations by dealer, according to a news release by the Columbia Police Department.
The 59-year-old is accused of buying more than $149,000 worth of jewelry without a precious metals permit. His permit expired in September 2015, the release stated.
The jewelry he is accused of buying was reportedly stolen during several home burglaries in the Lake Katherine and Old Woodlands area from mid August to early September, according to police.
The man accused of stealing the jewelry was identified by police as William Curtis Young, 40. Young had been charged with seven counts of burglary, five counts of receiving stolen goods and grand larceny.
Investigators are working to determine if Gibson knew the jewelry was stolen when he bought the items, the release said.
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
