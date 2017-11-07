Gregory Wayne Gibson (left) and William Curtis Young.
Gregory Wayne Gibson (left) and William Curtis Young. Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Photo provided.
Gregory Wayne Gibson (left) and William Curtis Young. Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Photo provided.

Crime & Courts

Columbia jeweler jailed. Stolen goods at issue, police say

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

November 07, 2017 12:38 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The owner of a well-known Columbia jewelry store that has operated for more than a decade in Columbia has been arrested.

Gregory Wayne Gibson – owner of Gibson Jewelers on Rosewood Drive – has been charged with 15 counts of precious metals violations by dealer, according to a news release by the Columbia Police Department.

The 59-year-old is accused of buying more than $149,000 worth of jewelry without a precious metals permit. His permit expired in September 2015, the release stated.

The jewelry he is accused of buying was reportedly stolen during several home burglaries in the Lake Katherine and Old Woodlands area from mid August to early September, according to police.

The man accused of stealing the jewelry was identified by police as William Curtis Young, 40. Young had been charged with seven counts of burglary, five counts of receiving stolen goods and grand larceny.

Investigators are working to determine if Gibson knew the jewelry was stolen when he bought the items, the release said.

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Accused Vista shooter a 'Danger to our Community' by judge, denied bond

    Lenorris Alexander Lartman is charged with 7 counts of attempted murder and other charges in the September shooting in the Vista.

Accused Vista shooter a 'Danger to our Community' by judge, denied bond

Accused Vista shooter a 'Danger to our Community' by judge, denied bond 2:21

Accused Vista shooter a 'Danger to our Community' by judge, denied bond
Main Street Dollar General burglary in Columbia 2 0:46

Main Street Dollar General burglary in Columbia 2
Main Street Dollar General burglary in Columbia 1 0:43

Main Street Dollar General burglary in Columbia 1

View More Video