Accused Vista shooter a 'Danger to our Community' by judge, denied bond

Accused Vista shooter a 'Danger to our Community' by judge, denied bond

Facing Florida's defense, Jake Bentley says, 'Whatever it takes' to get the win

Facing Florida’s defense, Jake Bentley says, ‘Whatever it takes’ to get the win

Josh Kendall: Gamecocks in position to finish strong

Josh Kendall: Gamecocks in position to finish strong

Main Street Dollar General burglary in Columbia 2

Main Street Dollar General burglary in Columbia 2

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson's win over NC State

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s win over NC State

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

Here are some of the NC references in "Stranger Things." Have you caught them all?

Here are some of the NC references in “Stranger Things.” Have you caught them all?

Westwood football team: We just try to ball out for Ellis Hawkins

Westwood football team: We just try to ball out for Ellis Hawkins

UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire

UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire

Crime & Courts

Vista shooting suspect ‘a danger to our community,’ will stay behind bars

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

November 07, 2017 12:58 PM

A judge denied bond Tuesday for the suspect most recently charged in the September shooting that injured eight people in Columbia’s Vista district, calling him “a danger to our community.”

Jenorris Lartman, 27, faces seven counts of attempted murder and one count each of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the mayhem that broke out in the popular nightlife district in the early hours of Sept. 16. He was injured in the shooting and was charged last week by Columbia police.

Municipal Judge Susan Porter was concerned with Lartman’s previous convictions for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, strong-arm robbery and discharging a firearm into a dwelling. He and codefendant John Earl Bates Jr., who faces the same attempted murder and weapon charges, were accused in a 2012 shooting in Newberry County; however, those attempted murder charges were later dropped.

“Based on that, based on the facts surrounding this, I find that you are a danger to our community,” Porter told Lartman before denying bond on the attempted murder charges. She set bond at $50,000 on each of the weapon charges.

