Vista shooting suspect ‘a danger to our community,’ will stay behind bars

A judge denied bond Tuesday for the suspect most recently charged in the September shooting that injured eight people in Columbia’s Vista district, calling him “a danger to our community.”
Jenorris Lartman, 27, faces seven counts of attempted murder and one count each of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the mayhem that broke out in the popular nightlife district in the early hours of Sept. 16. He was injured in the shooting and was charged last week by Columbia police.
Municipal Judge Susan Porter was concerned with Lartman’s previous convictions for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, strong-arm robbery and discharging a firearm into a dwelling. He and codefendant John Earl Bates Jr., who faces the same attempted murder and weapon charges, were accused in a 2012 shooting in Newberry County; however, those attempted murder charges were later dropped.
“Based on that, based on the facts surrounding this, I find that you are a danger to our community,” Porter told Lartman before denying bond on the attempted murder charges. She set bond at $50,000 on each of the weapon charges.
