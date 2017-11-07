Teens charged with attempted murder in Richland County gang crime

Two teenagers arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department have been charged with attempted murder from an October shooting incident, while a third suspect also wanted for attempted murder remains at large.
Dariun Carter, 20, is wanted by the sheriff’s department for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Anthony Haltiwanger, 18, and Malik Williams, 19, were arrested by the Midlands Gang Task Force.
▪ Haltiwanger is charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
▪ Williams is charged with attempted murder.
The charges stem from an incident on Oct. 15 in the 2100 block of Wilkinson Drive, according to the sheriff’s department. Multiple shots were fired into a residence near Farrow Road when two people were inside. The gunshots hit several walls, but no one was injured.
According to the Midlands Gang Task Force, Haltiwanger, Williams and Carter were involved in a prior altercation with one of the people inside the Wilkinson Drive residence.
Haltiwanger, Williams and Carter shot at the home numerous times before fleeing, according to law enforcement.
Haltiwanger was also linked to a Sept. 27th shooting that took place in the 100 block of Saddlechase Lane, according to the Midlands Gang Task Force. In that instance, Haltiwanger is accused of shooting at a person he had engaged in a verbal altercation.
It was part of an ongoing feud dealing with differences over the local music industry, according to the sheriff’s department.
A bystander’s vehicle was hit by gunfire in that shooting, but no one was injured, according to law enforcement.
Haltiwanger was arrested on Oct. 27 at his residence on Gate Post Lane. Williams was taken into custody on Nov. 3, according to the sheriff’s department.
Anyone with information about Carter is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
