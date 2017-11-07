Monday Hope Wingard
Have you seen this missing Lexington County man?

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

November 07, 2017 5:15 PM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing man.

Monday Hope Wingard, 43, was last seen at his home in Swansea Oct. 31.

Wingard has a history of seizures and recently suffered a head injury, according to the sheriff’s department, adding he’s on vital prescription medication has not taken it in about a week.

Wingard is described as a 6-foot tall, 170-pound white male, with brown eyes and receding brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue hospital scrub top and blue jeans.

There was an unconfirmed sighting this afternoon near Edmund.

Anyone who’s seen Mr. Wingard or knows where he might be should call the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department at 785-8230.

