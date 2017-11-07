Columbia Police Department
Shooting hospitalizes man as Columbia police search for suspects

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

November 07, 2017 5:47 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

The Columbia Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying the suspect, or suspects, wanted for attempted murder after a man was shot multiple times Monday.

Shortly before 10 p.m., North Region officers were dispatched to the corner of Prescott and MacKay streets where they found the man lying on the ground, according to the police.

The 30 year old, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, was taken to an area hospital where he remains in serious condition, according to the police.

Investigators continue to determine a motive for the shooting and released surveillance pictures of a white pickup truck wanted in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

