‘Road rage’ shooting on I-20 leads to attempted murder charges against Lexington man

A Lexington man was arrested Monday night after deputies investigated a shooting that happened on an interstate exit ramp.
David Joseph Moore, 38, is charged with attempted murder, according to an arrest warrant.
“Based on our investigation, Moore drew a pistol and shot at a man after the two were involved in what could be called a ‘road rage’ incident on I-20 near exit 55,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a news release. “Officers with the Lexington Police Department stopped Moore after the victim called 911. No one was struck but this could have turned into an even more serious situation.”
Moore was released from the Lexington County Detention Center Tuesday after a judge set his bond at $75,000.
The investigation into the shooting is still open, according to Koon.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
