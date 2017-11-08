Tutor accused of slapping student in the head at Midlands school

A contracted employee tasked with helping students prepare for the SAT has been arrested for striking a pupil.
Homer Jonathan Reed Wilson, 50, turned himself in on Tuesday on charges of third-degree assault and battery, according to a news release by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. He was booked and later bonded out of the Lexington County Jail.
The alleged incident took place last month in the gym of Gray Collegiate Academy, according to the release. Investigators spoke with a witness who “heard a slap sound,” when the alleged incident happened.
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
Comments