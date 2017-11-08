surveillance pictures via Columbia Police Department
Crime & Courts

Victoria’s Secret at Columbia mall robbed at gunpoint

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

November 08, 2017 9:23 PM

Three people are suspected of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise this week from the Victoria’s Secret store at Columbiana Centre, police say.

Those three people are accused of stealing lingerie and clothing from the mall location on Harbison Boulevard, according to Columbia Police Department.

The incident happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Monday, police said. Surveillance cameras photos released Tuesday by police appear to show the group carrying away that stolen merchandise in big Belk bags.

“It’s believed that at least one of the male suspects was armed with a gun and threatened an employee while the suspects stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information about the incident or anyone who recognizes the suspects can call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

