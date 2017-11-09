Teen burglary suspect had suitcase full of electronics. Richland K-9s helped nab him

Give that dog a bone.
Richland County K-9 teams tracked down two teenage burglary suspects who fled a northeast Richland home after the owner caught them in the act, according to sheriff’s officials.
Deputies responded to a burglary in progress just after 4 p.m. Wednesday on the 600 block of Valhalla Drive, according to Lt. Curtis Wilson. That’s off Two Notch Road, between Clemson Road and Sparkleberry Lane.
The homeowner came home, found the door kicked in and heard the two suspects inside, Wilson said. The suspects, ages 14 and 16, fled when the homeowner called out.
Richland County K-9 teams tracked one of the suspects to the nearby intersection of Clayton Street and Fore Avenue, Wilson said. He had a suitcase full of electronics belonging to the victim.
The second teen suspect was tracked to his home on the 500 block of Fore Avenue, Wilson said. Both were arrested and charged with burglary.
The sheriff’s department is not identifying the suspects because of their age. Both are charged with burglary, Wilson said.
