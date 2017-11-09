Lexington County high school student charged with having a BB gun on campus

A student was charged after being found with a BB gun at Irmo High School on Wednesday, according to sheriff’s officials.
The gun was found tucked in the student’s waist band during an administrative search in the school’s office, according to Capt. Adam Myrick, spokesman for the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. The male student, who is not being identified because of his age, was charged with possession of a weapon on school property, Myrick said.
“In an effort to safeguard any potentially identifying information, we’re not providing an exact age,” Myrick said.
The charge is a felony that carries up to five years in prison and a $2,000 fine, under South Carolina law.
