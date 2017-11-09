Police say this man sexually assaulted a woman in Five Points. Do you know him?

Columbia police need the public’s help in finding a man they say sexually assaulted a woman in Five Points.
The suspect is described as a black male, possibly between 20 and 30 years old, with a short afro hairstyle and close cut goatee, the Columbia Police Department said in a news release Thursday evening. He was last seen wearing what appears to be a dark Power Rangers T-shirt, gray shorts, dark socks and light-colored shoes.
The female victim told investigators the man forced her to a secluded area at the 700 block of Saluda Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday and sexually assaulted her, the release states.
The attacker hit the woman several times, leaving her with facial injuries, police said.
Anyone with information about the crime or the man’s identity is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
