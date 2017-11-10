Crime & Courts

November 10, 2017 12:09 PM

Mom, son teamed up to dismember SC man in heinous killing, police say

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC

A South Carolina woman and her son are accused of killing her common-law husband, dismembering the body and hiding it under their mobile home.

Dawn Michelle Wilkins, 40, and Charles Jacob Bridges, 18, were charged with murder Thursday, according to multiple reports.

The dismembered remains of Gary James Stone, 51, were found Thursday afternoon on Harris Trail, according to multiple reports.

“His body was discovered dismembered in several containers under the residence,” Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said in a news release.

“Stone was discovered by authorities who came to his residence after complaints he was missing,” Fowler said to wyff4.com.

A family member told wspa.com they had not heard from Stone since Nov. 2. She said they didn’t initially suspect foul play, but became concerned and notified authorities after receiving a call from one of Stone’s neighbors, who had noticed blood on Stone’s door.

Sheriff Steve Mueller said deputies were asked to do a welfare check at Stone’s home last Friday, according to wncn.com. Deputies visited the home and spoke to Wilkins, who claimed Stone left after they got into an argument.

Wilkins added she and Stone had been drinking before the argument, wyff4.com reported.

An officer returned Wednesday, but found nothing unusual at the home, Mueller said, according to wncn.com.

Wilkins told authorities she had not heard from Stone, wyff4.com reported.

Mueller said deputies received a tip Thursday with detailed information about a murder at the address, according to wspa.com. During their search, deputies found containers with the victim’s body inside.

Fowler is performing an autopsy Friday to determine cause of death.

Wilkins and Bridges are being held at Cherokee County Detention Center.

Crime & Courts