Mom, son teamed up to dismember SC man in heinous killing, police say

1:09 This is where the Gamecocks will open their season Friday Pause

3:37 Game preview: Can USC take advantage of floundering Florida?

0:48 Police video of sexual assault suspect

0:39 Take a look at the glorious views from the new CanalSide development

2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

2:43 Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

1:25 Channing Tindall: I felt like Superman putting on Army All-American jersey

3:07 Chris Silva talks Final Four, upcoming season

3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport