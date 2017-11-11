Benedict football player accused of Five Points sexual assault will stay in jail

The man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Five Points this week will remain in jail after he was denied bail Saturday, according to Columbia police.
Darius Nelson, 26, is charged with kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
Nelson is accused of forcing a woman to a secluded area in the 700 block of Saluda Avenue, near Walgreens and Salsarita’s, around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday and sexually assaulting her, according to Columbia police.
The man also hit the woman several times in the face, leaving her with significant facial injuries, police say.
Nelson was a Benedict College football player, a school spokeswoman confirmed Saturday. He has since been removed from the team’s website and has been withdrawn from the school by the administration.
Nelson was arrested overnight Thursday or early Friday morning.
A judge denied bail to Nelson on Saturday morning, Columbia police said in a tweet.
He is being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
