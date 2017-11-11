Man charged with Five Points sexual assault was a Benedict College football player

The man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Columbia’s Five Points this week was a member of the Benedict College football team, the school confirmed Saturday.
Darius Nelson, 26, is charged with kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
Nelson is accused of forcing a woman to a secluded area in the 700 block of Saluda Avenue, near Walgreens and Salsarita’s, around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday and sexually assaulting her, according to Columbia police.
“Mr. Darrius M. Nelson has been administratively withdrawn from Benedict College,” the school said in a statement. “Students may be withdrawn administratively from the College at any
time by the administration for the good of the college. It is the policy of Benedict College not to comment on pending investigations or legal matters.”
Nelson’s bio page has been removed from the Benedict football team’s website and his name removed from the online roster.
Nelson was denied bail to be released from jail Saturday morning, according to Columbia police.
