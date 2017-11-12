Incident at SC Chick-fil-A allegedly involved man hitting ex-girlfriend, her daughter

A man is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, while she was driving, before attacking her daughter in a domestic incident Tuesday at a South Carolina Chick-fil-A, that turned into a manhunt that ended in the parking lot of a Walmart.
Travis Preston Bryant, 45, was charged with violation of probation, driving under suspension, use of vehicle without consent, failure to stop for blue light, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident with damage, hit-and-run of an unattended vehicle in addition to 2nd- and 3rd-degree assault and battery, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
Bryant evaded law enforcement for almost three hours. He was arrested by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office in a Walmart parking lot just before 6:30 p.m.
Bryant is accused of repeatedly hitting his ex-girlfriend in the face as she was driving in Simpsonville Tuesday with her young son and 15-year-old daughter in the vehicle, according to wmbfnews.com, adding the woman pulled into a Chick-fil-A trying to get help.
“He came out the back seat of the van and shoved me down to the pavement and told me he would just take it,” the woman told wmbfnews.com, adding her daughter tried to intercede, but Bryant started hitting the teen.
The teen escaped and got her brother out of his car seat as Bryant put the van in reverse and ran over her foot, wmbfnews.com reported.
A Greenville Sheriff’s deputy, also in line at the drive-thru, witnessed the incident and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but Bryant drove away, foxcarolina.com reported. Deputies pursued Bryant before he crashed the van into a utility pole and fled into nearby woods on foot.
Roads were blocked off, a K9 unit was called in, and nearby Plain Elementary School was on a partial lockdown during the manhunt, foxcarolina.com reported.
Bryant was caught and taken into custody by sheriff’s deputies, before being turned over to Simpsonville police, who will lead the case, according to wspa.com.
