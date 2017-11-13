Crime & Courts

Midlands woman killed in two-vehicle collision when her Cadillac was rear ended

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

November 13, 2017 4:31 PM

SUMTER COUNTY, SC

A Sumter woman died Monday, two days after being involved in a two-vehicle collision.

Aline Rucker Rhame, 87, died in a Columbia hospital where she had been taken following Saturday’s collision, according to Sumter Police Department Public information officer Tonyia M. McGirt.

Rhame was driving her 2002 Cadillac at about 12:45 p.m. on U.S. 401/Oswego Highway when the incident occurred, McGirt said. Rhame was stopped in the northbound lane while waiting to make a left turn when her Cadillac was struck in the rear by a 1996 Buick.

Willie N. Rembert, 74, also of Sumter, was the other driver, according to McGirt, adding Rembert is expected to be charged with driving too fast for conditions.

No other injuries were reported.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing

    Representative Jerry Govan spoke with media after leaving the Alvin S Glenn detention center.

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing 3:03

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing
Accused Vista shooter a 'Danger to our Community' by judge, denied bond 2:21

Accused Vista shooter a 'Danger to our Community' by judge, denied bond
Main Street Dollar General burglary in Columbia 2 0:46

Main Street Dollar General burglary in Columbia 2

View More Video