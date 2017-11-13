Midlands woman killed in two-vehicle collision when her Cadillac was rear ended

A Sumter woman died Monday, two days after being involved in a two-vehicle collision.
Aline Rucker Rhame, 87, died in a Columbia hospital where she had been taken following Saturday’s collision, according to Sumter Police Department Public information officer Tonyia M. McGirt.
Rhame was driving her 2002 Cadillac at about 12:45 p.m. on U.S. 401/Oswego Highway when the incident occurred, McGirt said. Rhame was stopped in the northbound lane while waiting to make a left turn when her Cadillac was struck in the rear by a 1996 Buick.
Willie N. Rembert, 74, also of Sumter, was the other driver, according to McGirt, adding Rembert is expected to be charged with driving too fast for conditions.
No other injuries were reported.
Comments